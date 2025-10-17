Colorado families worry about doubled healthcare costs under proposed federal legislation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado families are expressing concern about potential cuts to Medicaid funding from the federal government's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

They are worried about how they will afford healthcare costs if changes are implemented.

The risk of losing access to affordable healthcare is becoming a growing reality for many residents across the state.

"I don't want to become homeless because I get in a car accident. I mean, these are things out of your control," said Diane Schwindt.

The Affordable Care Act has remained a contentious issue between Democrats and Republicans in Congress.

During a virtual round table event, Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper warned that healthcare costs could increase significantly for Coloradans if the act is not extended.

"Unless Republicans work with us, some of the estimates are the average would be that the costs double," Hickenlooper said, "That means Coloradans will be paying in many cases, more than $1,000 a month for their healthcare."

Hickenlooper opened the floor to people who would be affected by potential healthcare cuts. The general consensus was that changes would be life-changing in negative ways.

One father, CJ Miller, explained he would have to make difficult cuts to his family's activities if healthcare becomes unaffordable.

"My daughter, she's 13. She plays lacrosse, she swims. If I'm not able to afford healthcare, I'm gonna have to withdraw her from those activities," he said.

Another woman lives in Gilpin county and acts as a caretaker for her son. Nicole Villas said her son is currently on the Medicaid DD waiver, along with other insurance plans.

"Most Americans don't realize that for chronically disabled people, private insurance doesn't cover much," she said, "We have been left in many years with over $100,000 of payment for care that is not covered by primary insurance.”

Republican Congressman Jeff Hurd argues the Affordable Care Act is not actually affordable, and says Congress has more pressing concerns to address first.

"I care about the cost of healthcare and ensuring affordable healthcare in the district, but we cannot condition the opening of the government on policy changes that have nothing to do with the underlying budget issue of keeping the government open," Hurd said.

For many people who rely on Medicaid, the political battle comes down to basic survival needs.

"I'm sorry, I gotta keep a roof over my head and food in my mouth before I go pay $1,000 for health coverage," Schwindt said.

Despite ongoing negotiations, Hickenlooper says he and his Democratic colleagues plan to stand firm on extending the Affordable Care Act indefinitely. Hurd tells News5 that Republicans are focused on getting the government back up and running as soon as possible.

