Colorado families face uncertainty amid federal child care funding cuts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Trump administration's freeze on $10 billion in federal child care and family assistance funding continues to create uncertainty for Colorado families and providers, even as the policy faces legal challenges.

In January, the administration initiated the freeze targeting five states, including Colorado, citing concerns about misuse of funds and fraud. While the freeze has been temporarily blocked, child care providers and families remain concerned about its potential reinstatement.

El Paso County is among several counties grappling with the aftermath of the proposed funding cuts, which come as the Child Care Assistance Program has already been on pause for over a year.

"It affects the mothers and in some cases the fathers who would rather be working, but they can't get childcare," said Democratic Senator John Hickenlooper.

The senator highlighted the financial strain affecting both families seeking care and providers struggling to offer services during a Thursday afternoon round table discussion.

"The people who need it can't afford to pay it. The people who are providing and working for it are underpaid," said Hickenlooper.

For many parents, finding affordable child care has become increasingly difficult. Alexis Brown discovered limited availability for families who cannot pay privately.

"So I began searching for a daycare and quickly discovered that most child care facilities have long waitlists for any families that aren't private pay or they don't take CCAP at all," said Brown.

Child care providers are operating under severe financial constraints. Jackie Lujan, founder of Lighthouse Early Care and Education, said her facility has struggled for years to remain viable.

"For three years we've operated at a loss and took out two loans to stabilize my operations. In 2026 we are finally breaking even but not at a level where I can afford health care for my employees or myself, let alone offer benefits to maintain quality educators," said Lujan.

The potential economic impact extends beyond individual families. Liz Denson, CEO of Early Connections Learning Center, warned of broader consequences if the funding freeze is implemented.

"The total impact across our state should those funds be frozen, it would be catastrophic to our entire economy," said Denson.

Military families at Fort Carson are also experiencing child care challenges, with 185 soldiers currently on a waitlist for services, according to Ryan Noble, Director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation for Fort Carson.

During a recent roundtable discussion, Senator Hickenlooper emphasized the need for federal budget cuts to come from other areas rather than essential services like child care.

"The federal government's got to find some cuts somewhere else to be able to provide some of these, something like this that is essential to the economic vitality of this whole community," said Hickenlooper.

The people at the round table say they are thankful for the discussion, but the cuts and potential freezes weigh heavy on their shoulders.

