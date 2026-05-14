Colorado DOC uses virtual reality to train corrections officers in de-escalation

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Colorado Department of Corrections is using virtual reality to better prepare its officers for the real world, giving them hands-on experience for a dangerous job without ever leaving the office.

Funded by an $800,000 federal grant, the DOC is using VR headsets to run officers through realistic training scenarios. The goal is to help them practice de-escalation and decision-making in a safe, controlled environment.

Colorado's DOC is the only parole department in the country to receive this grant.

For officers, the training reinforces that the first step in any situation is to use their words, giving them a chance to practice calming a scenario before it turns dangerous.

Jeff Genger of the Colorado Department of Corrections said:

"Our biggest tools we wanna use our voice to start with and it gives that real interaction to try to work in that de-escalation."

One of the biggest advantages of the technology is how the training flows, allowing officers to react in real time without breaking the action.

Genger said:

"The scenario just goes, right? And then you're able to work within the scenario in the confines and you don't have those what we call those kind of interruptive pauses. It's really nice to have that happen."

The training is not just for rookies. It is also helping veteran officers hone their skills and learn new ways to handle difficult situations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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