Colorado DMV's to close for several days starting Friday for software upgrade

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — DMV locations across all 64 counties in Colorado will close on Friday for several days as the state does a major software upgrade.

Driver's license online services will also be down starting Tuesday. The state plans to reopen its services on Wednesday, February 18, but El Paso County will reopen Thursday, February 19.

The DMV is encouraging you to take care of any vehicle registration or driver's license renewals online as soon as possible.

"Get it done before Friday," said Steve Schleiker, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder. "I mean, if you're sitting here... (saying) 'I missed the mark, ...I'm on my 30-day window, come on in before Friday."

Once the upgrade is complete, community members can expect a streamlined experience with more user-friendly services, including a secure customer portal where you can sign up for electronic notifications that will notify you when it's time to renew your license or registration.

