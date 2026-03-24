Colorado deputy shatters his pelvis while rescuing four seriously injured teens from a deep canal crash

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado deputy is recovering from serious injuries after falling and shattering his pelvis while rescuing four teens who crashed into a canal Friday evening.

The crash occurred in the Rocky Ford area, where a vehicle plunged about 40 feet down into a canal, according to the Otero County Sheriff's Office. The four teens inside the vehicle were seriously hurt.

Deputy Joe Pentlicki, a member of the sheriff's office reserve posse, responded to the scene. While trying to reach the vehicle, Pentlicki fell and shattered his pelvis. Despite his severe injuries, he refused medical treatment until all four teens were helped.

Emergency responders flew one of the teens to a hospital by helicopter and transported the other three by ambulance. Pentlicki is scheduled for surgery Tuesday.

The Colorado State Patrol is handling the investigation into the crash.

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