Baby and teen reported missing have had contact with law enforcement

UPDATE: The Teller County Sheriff's Office tells News5 the missing teen has had contact with law enforcement and is no longer considered missing.

PREVIOUS:

Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing teen and her baby.

On Tuesday, the Teller County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of 17-year-old Katelynn Mackenzie Bennett, adding she also goes by Kyle Malik Bennett. The sheriff's office says she and her 8-month-old daughter, Kiara Jewell-Ogden, were reported missing Sunday morning. They were reportedly last seen in Florissant, and may be in the Colorado Springs area.

Bennett may be driving a 2020 Gray Jeep Wrangler with Texas license plate WFC7851.

Anyone with information on their location is asked to contact the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 687-9652.

