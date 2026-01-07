Colorado 7th grader seeks forever family through Colorado Heart Foundation

DENVER (KOAA) — Hundreds of children in Colorado are currently waiting for loving homes through foster care and adoption programs. Among them is Xane, a seventh-grader whose story highlights the ongoing need for families willing to open their hearts and homes.

According to the Colorado Heart Gallery, Xane is a talented young musician who plays the piano and trombone.

"His passion for music is matched by his love for vibrant colors, particularly red, blue, silver, gold, black, and pink," part of Xane's bio reads. "Xane's taste buds delight in pizza and junk food, with Skittles being his preferred candy. His creativity extends beyond music to his playtime, where he enthusiastically engages with toy trains, cars, and drones. This fascination has led him to create a YouTube channel where he shares videos of his train setups and adventures, captivating a small but growing audience. Xane's love for video games, especially building games, fuels his imagination and has inspired him to consider a future career working with either trains or video games. He often daydreams about having superpowers, wishing for super strength or the ability to fly. Xane's diverse interests and vivid imagination paint a picture of a boy full of potential and endless possibilities."

The Colorado Heart Gallery welcomes inquiries from all family types interested in adoption. Financial assistance may be available to help cover adoption-related services, making the process more accessible for potential families.

Families interested in learning more about Xane or other children available for adoption and fostering can contact the Colorado Heart Gallery. You can also call (303) 755-4756 for more information.

