WATCH: Celebrating Colorado's 150th year and telling stories in our area

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — 2026 is a year to celebrate Colorado because our state turns 150! At the same time, our nation marks 250 years of independence.

There is so much rich history in our state and so many unique stories to tell. We take you across southern Colorado, sharing stories of the culture, the agriculture and the people.

When you hear southern Colorado, what do you think of first?

From the military installations across Colorado Springs, to Pueblo agriculture and all the way to the Great Sand Dunes National Park, you can't go too far without finding a piece of history to tell.

Colorado became the 38th state to join the union on August 1, 1876. We got nicknamed the "Centennial State" because our statehood was 100 years after the signing of our nation's Declaration of Independence.

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91,000 Acres, 212 Homes Lost, and New Evacuations An update on the devastating Aspen Acres Fire, which has now burned over 91,000 acres and destroyed 212 structures. New mandatory evacuations have been issued for parts of Fremont County as over 1000 firefighters continue to battle the massive blaze. 91,000 Acres, 212 Homes Lost, and New Evacuations

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