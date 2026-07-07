The Colorado 150 Film Festival kicks off, where you can catch a screening in Southern Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — Cinephiles delight as starting Tuesday, the Colorado 150 Film Festival will be kicking off across the state.

Put on by Denver Film and Switchboard, the Colorado 150 Film Festival will feature 150 films at 150 screenings across 35 venues around the state.

This celebration of Colorado through film is a fan-curated selection of films "made in Colorado, about Colorado or by Coloradans past or present," according to the organizers.

Starting Tuesday, you can catch the viewing of "A League of Their Own", at Lulu's Downtown at 7:00 p.m. The 1992 flick features shots from Fort Collins' Glen Morgan Field House at CSU, according to the film festival.

This is just one of many events happening across Southern Colorado this summer. You can check the list of venues below or click here.

Colorado Springs - Lulu's Downtown, Pioneers Museum, & ENT Center

A League Of Their Own - July 7, 7:00 p.m.

The Shining - July 9, 7:00 p.m.

BlacKkKlansman - July 14, 7:00 p.m.

Indian Jones and the Last Crusade - July 17, 7:00 p.m.

WarGames - July 21, 7:00 p.m.

True Grit - July 22, 7:00 p.m.

The Incident - August 13, 5:30 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove - September 3rd, TBD

South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut - September 10, TBD

Pueblo - BloBlack Gallery, Mesa Drive-In, Impossible Playhouse, Lucero Library, & Sangre De Cristo Arts Center

About Schmidt - July 11, 7:00 p.m.

National Lampoon's Vacation - July 14, 8:30 p.m.

True Grit - July 18, 2:00 p.m.

South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut - August 15, 7:00 p.m.

Indian Jones and the Last Crusade - September 12, 2:00 p.m.

The Shining - September 19, 7:30 p.m.

City Slickers - October 2, 7:00 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid - October 3, 2:00 p.m.

National Lampoon's A Christmas Vacation - November 7, 1:00 p.m.

Lamar - The Lamar

127 Hours - July 11, 3:00 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber - July 26, 3:00 p.m.

A League of Their Own - August 7, 7:30 p.m.

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid - August 16, 3:00 p.m.

True Grit - September 6, 3:00 p.m.

South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut - September 20, 3:00 p.m.

The Shining - October 29, 7;30 p.m.

National Lampoon's A Christmas Vacation - November 8, 3:00 p.m.

For more information about the Colorado 150 Film Festival.

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