Gap the Gorge highlining event coming to Southern Colorado

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KOAA) — Elite slackliners will be in Southern Colorado for a first-of-its-kind event this July.

The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park and Community Highline are putting on the first of its kind Gap the Gorge event.

For three days, July 3 -5, the event will feature the first-ever highline crossing of the Royal Gorge suspended hundreds of feet above the Arkansas River below.

There will be an interactive slackline park on site, so people attending can test their own balance and skills under the guidance of other slackliners.

The Gap the Gorge event will be included in the park admission, which starts at roughly $40.

For more information about the event.

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A second lawsuit was filed against Pueblo landlord over carbon monoxide poisoning claims in same unit A second lawsuit has been filed against a Pueblo landlord over claims that renters suffered carbon monoxide poisoning at an apartment complex. A second lawsuit was filed against Pueblo landlord over carbon monoxide poisoning claims in same unit

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