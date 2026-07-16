Colorado Day Community Fest celebrates state’s 150th anniversary

History Colorado and its cultural and community partners will host the Colorado Day Community Fest from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, in Denver’s Golden Triangle Creative District.

Denver7 is a proud partner of the Colorado Day Community Fest. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber will lead a Colorado-themed story time for kids and families in the lobby of the History Colorado Center at 11:00 a.m. as part of the festivities.

The free, family-friendly street festival will commemorate Colorado’s 150th anniversary of statehood, which coincides with the nation’s 250th anniversary. Festival activities will include a community pancake breakfast, live music and dance performances, a lowrider car show, artisan and Colorado Proud markets, food vendors, games and family activities.

Visitors can also enjoy free admission to the History Colorado Center, the Center for Colorado Women’sHistory and the Denver Art Museum. The outdoor festival is scheduled to end at 1:00 p.m., and participating museums are scheduled to remain open until 5:00 p.m.

Event Day Schedule:

9:00amFREE Pancake Breakfast kicks off festivities (first come, first serve)

9:30 a.m. Official Opening at History Colorado Center (1200 Broadway, Denver, CO 80203)

10:00 a.m.Stages, Booths, Artisan Market and Activations Open

11:00 a.m. Denver7 Story Time (inside History Colorado Center)

1:00 p.m.Outdoor Street Festival Concludes

5:00 p.m. Museums Close

Click here for more details on Colorado Day Community Fest.

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.