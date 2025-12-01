Cold weather doesn't stop some frigid visitors from exploring the Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — While Garden of the Gods typically struggles with crowded parking on holiday weekends, Sunday's frigid temperatures provided an unexpected benefit for the few brave souls who ventured out – plenty of open spaces.

The question wasn't whether visitors could find parking, but whether they came prepared for one of the coldest days of the year.

Edward Hernandez, visiting from Texas with his girlfriend, admitted the timing wasn't ideal.

"I did choose the coldest day of the year to come to Garden of the Gods," Hernandez said.

When asked whose idea the visit was, Hernandez quickly deflected.

"No, it was my girlfriend's," he said with a laugh.

Despite the cold, Hernandez said their Texas visit held special meaning.

"It's my first time seeing snow in a long time," Hernandez said.

He came equipped with proper winter gear, including a jacket, hoodie and gloves.

Sean Smith faced a similar situation, hosting family from American Samoa where temperatures typically range from the mid-80s to 90s with high humidity.

"I had to bring some family here," Smith said.

Smith, who lives in Colorado Springs, noted the pattern of cold Thanksgiving weather.

"I think every thanksgiving we've had since I've moved here is cold," Smith said.

His advice echoed Hernandez's preparation strategy.

"It's best to layer up if you're coming to Garden of the Gods in this weather," Smith said.

Naason Villalovos from Houston, Texas, represented a third warm-weather visitor caught off guard by Colorado's climate.

"I wasn't expecting it to be this cold," Villalovos said.

He explained that Houston experiences similar cold temperatures maybe once per year.

"And we don't go out that day," Villalovos said.

Despite researching what to wear and bring, Villalovos acknowledged he could have prepared better.

"I probably would have gotten a better jacket," Villalovos said.

___

'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash We're hearing from the family of some of the children killed Monday after a head on crash on Highway 83 southeast of Castle Rock. 'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.