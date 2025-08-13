Clean and Safe: Pilot program enhancing downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A just launched pilot program in Colorado Springs aims to enhance community safety and the appearance of downtown.

The Clean and Safe initiative got underway in July.

“I don't think we have the issues that some of the bigger cities have yet, but we also don't want those, So, if we can, we can prevent that and make it that much better. We're going to have a good win,” said Downtown Partnership, Director of Downtown Safety and Public Space Management, Pat Rigdon.

Nickie Frye, the owner of the vintage clothing store Good Eye, loves the downtown vibe and the diverse people it attracts.

“This is where our target customer lives, shops, eats, drinks, plays, so, yeah, we want to be down here. We're really committed to the area.”

She supports the pilot program’s goal of making downtown even more inviting.

“The additional safety, I think, is good for everybody. It's good for the businesses. It's good for visitors.”

Clean and Safe is customized from another successful program in Cincinnati, Ohio.

It starts by enhancing security.

“We've done that by increasing the hours and the number of security officers that are present,” said Rigdon.

Teams of Ambassadors familiar with shops, eateries and activities, as well as their security counterparts, will also be out and about on downtown corridors.

“Outgoing, energetic, hospitality focused, so they're guiding visitors, residents, towards dining, shopping, but they're also doing some light clean up,” said Rigdon.

They will also meet and greet people like the homeless and when possible, connect them to dedicated Outreach Teams who are included in the Clean and Safe initiative.

“Rather than having to say hey, somebody will get back to you in two days, they could call an outreach worker over on the spot, engage these folks and get them the services they need."

Data is being gathered to track what parts of the program are showing success and what may need some redirection.

The goal is solving issues rather than shifting them to other areas of the city.

“When we find the correct formula there, we're going to have data to back it up, and then we're willing to share that with any other area of town, and so they can either replicate or at least have something to go off of," said Rigdon.

The year-and-a-half pilot got underway just a few weeks back.

It has the attention of some members of Colorado Springs City Council who voted to approve a resolution proposing that $700 thousand of the city’s new retail marijuana tax revenue be directed toward the initiative.

Council also wants to see another $700 thousand of those tax dollars go toward PTSD treatment programs.

The City Council resolution formalizes suggestions for the money that must go through the Mayor and the city budgeting process.

