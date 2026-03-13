City of Walsenburg issues Disaster Declaration after water main break

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Walsenburg has issued a Disaster Declaration after experiencing a water main break. Due to the break, a Boil Water Advisory is in effect for the whole city until further notice.

Walsenburg Jr. Sr. High School and Peakview Schools will be closed on Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17 due to this issue.

City crews have been working since roughly 2 a.m. on Friday to find the leak, but as of 10 a.m., they have still been unsuccessful.

The Boil Water Advisory means all water should be boiled for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

The break has caused a loss of pressure in the water system. As of now, there is no estimated repair time.

For any questions, community members are asked to call Joseph Porras, the Water Treatment Plant Manager, at (719)831-6673.

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