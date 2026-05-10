City of Victor declares emergency after water main break leaves residents without water for days

VICTOR, Colo. (KOAA) — Residents in Victor and Goldfield have been experiencing a multi-day water outage since Thursday, May 7.

In a Facebook post from the City of Victor, city officials say that while working to replace a more than 50-year-old water main, a section of water line became dislodged during excavation.

They say that the surrounding dirt was the only support holding the line in place, and removing the dirt caused the line to shift and fall.

While crews worked to repair service to residents on Thursday, a system failure has left most residents with intermittent outages or no service at all.

On Sunday, the city declared an emergency due to the situation.

They say that several failures have compounded the issue, and the city declared a formal emergency to coordinate operations, repairs, and community support.

Residents are also directed not to use any water, including using it for;



Showering

Laundry

Dishwashing

Flushing toilets when possible

Outdoor use

Any non-essential consumption

Officials say the system cannot recover if the water demand exceeds the production and storage capacity.

Potable water is available at the Victor Fire House for residents to use instead of water in homes and businesses. Non-potable water is available in Goldfield.

The city says that the station will be staffed daily from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for community members.

Showers are available at:

• Aspen Mine Center until 4:00 PM (166 E. Bennet, Cripple Creek)

• Parks & Recreation Building from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Again, residents should not be drinking any water from taps in their home, and should expect a minimum of 48 hours and plan for up to 72 hours without water service.

As crews work to restore services, residents should still expect intermittent water service issues, changes in pressure, and disruptions for the next seven days.

City officials say that they do not know the point of failure that's causing the continued loss of service, but crews are working around the clock to fix the issue as soon as possible.

The original water main replacement is projected to be completed by the beginning of July.

Stay informed on the situation by checking the City of Victor's Facebook Page.

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