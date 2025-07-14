PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo wants to give you money to help with home repairs. City government is set to receive $100,000 from the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) for home rehabilitation.

The money can be used for minor repairs, which include the following:



installing a hot water heater

replacing a furnace

putting in a walk-in shower

"This program is so important to have because of the aging stock of our homes," said Melissa Cook, a Housing Administrator with CDBG/HOME. "If we do not preserve the homes throughout the City of Pueblo, then that stock will ultimately fail and these homes will not be occupiable with our residents."

Pueblo City Council has to approve receiving this money, which should happen on July 28.

There are qualifications that must be met to receive the money, which include being in your home for at least two years. If you want to see if you qualify, visit the City of Pueblo's website, or call the Department of Housing and Citizen Services at (719)553-2850.

