City of Pueblo set to invest $1.2 million to improving driver, pedestrian safety

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo wants to make some of its dangerous roads safer. The city is set to invest $1.2 million to improving driver and pedestrian safety on Northern Avenue and Elizabeth Street.
Most of the money is coming from the Federal Highway Administration. Pueblo Public Works says historically, Northern Avenue is notorious for car and pedestrian accidents. They say Elizabeth Street is known for pedestrian accidents.
Some improvements include the following:
- building medians
- creating dedicated turn lanes
- changing the timing of the traffic lights
- adding new crosswalks
"Traffic safety is extremely important here," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works. "Roadways are used by not only the vehicles, but also pedestrians and bicyclists, and we're trying to make sure that all of the improvements that we put into place save lives and reduce injuries, reduce property damage."
Public Works plans to start the improvements on both Northern Avenue and Elizabeth Street by next summer.
___
____
