City of Pueblo set to invest $1.2 million to improving driver, pedestrian safety

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Pueblo wants to make some of its dangerous roads safer. The city is set to invest $1.2 million to improving driver and pedestrian safety on Northern Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

Most of the money is coming from the Federal Highway Administration. Pueblo Public Works says historically, Northern Avenue is notorious for car and pedestrian accidents. They say Elizabeth Street is known for pedestrian accidents.

Some improvements include the following:



building medians

creating dedicated turn lanes

changing the timing of the traffic lights

adding new crosswalks

"Traffic safety is extremely important here," said Andrew Hayes with Pueblo Public Works. "Roadways are used by not only the vehicles, but also pedestrians and bicyclists, and we're trying to make sure that all of the improvements that we put into place save lives and reduce injuries, reduce property damage."

Public Works plans to start the improvements on both Northern Avenue and Elizabeth Street by next summer.

___

Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky AAA study found that about one-third of drivers don’t slow down or move over when a vehicle is on the side of the road, leading to increased danger and lives lost. Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.