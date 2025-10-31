City of Pueblo putting money into 'Eviction Prevention Assistance Program'

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo is trying to make sure you don't lose your home. They are putting $100,000 into the 'Eviction Prevention Assistance Program.'

To qualify for the money, you must be going through an eviction and be a renter in Pueblo County. You can get up to $1,750 from the program.

Money for the program comes from local and state government agencies. The City of Pueblo says so far this year, more than 150 families have been helped in this program.

