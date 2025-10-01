City of Pueblo announces end of PEDCO contract, searching for economic partner

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Pueblo announced it has terminated its contract with the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO) effect December 31.

Formal transition steps are underway to ensure PEDCO completes all obligations connected to the city's half-cent sales and use tax.

In a meeting on September 8, Pueblo City Council voted 5-2 to direct the city to issue a Request of Qualifications (RFQ) for all organizations, including economic development services.

“The termination is consistent with City Council’s recent request to send out a Request for Qualifications seeking new economic development partners," said Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham. "PEDCO was founded over 40 years ago, and it’s time for the City to seek other committed partners dedicated to growing our City and helping us become the economic center of Southern Colorado.”

The following members voted in favor of the measure:



Council President Mark Aliff

Councilwoman Regina Maestri

Councilwoman Sarah Martinez

Councilman Brett Boston

Councilman Roger Gomez

“We should be diligent in making sure we have, in every angle, we have the best representation possible,” said Councilwoman Maestri.

Councilman Dennis Flores and Councilman Joe Latino voted against the resolution.

“PEDCO is a membership organization," said Councilman Flores. "So, the majority of their budget is paid by membership dues, not taxpayer dollars. Most of the people on the board at PEDCO, they want to remain in the position they're at. They don't want someone else to come in and think that they understand Pueblo and understand the needs of Pueblo when this was their idea.”

The City of Pueblo says they welcome all interested organizations to participate in the RFQ process.

