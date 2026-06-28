City of Manitou Springs issues emergency water restrictions

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs has issued emergency water restrictions due to multiple water main failures on Sunday.

Water service has been shut off in several areas in the city. Customers in the Ruxton corridor don't currently have water due to low system pressure, rather than a shutoff.

City officials say that multiple water main breaks near Manitou Avenue and El Monte Place have prompted the citywide restrictions.

City crews from the Water and Sewer Division are currently working to assess the situation and determine the extent of the damage.

The city says that the water storage system is showing early signs of stabilization. The Crystal Hills tank and the main water tank have increased slightly for the first time since early Sunday morning.

They estimate repairs to be done in 24 hours, but staff are treating and producing water at maximum capability to maintain the water supply.

Due to the severity of the water main breaks, and to ensure enough water for the needs, the city asks that residents and visitors limit water use to emergency purposes only.

Manitou residents could experience temporary, intermittent water outages during repairs.

Additionally, residents may notice a discoloration in their water following service restoration, and are advised to run cold water from a bathtub faucet or the lowest faucet in the home until it's clear again.

The Manitou Springs Fire Department has backup resources if needed. Stay updated on the situation here.

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