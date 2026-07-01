City of Manitou Springs announces 'soft opening' of Hiawatha Parking Lot

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Manitou Springs has announced the 'soft opening' of the Hiawatha Parking Lot on Thursday, July 2.

They say a full opening of the parking lot is anticipated later this month.

During the event, visitors will be able to use the east portion of the parking lot while crews finish the following work;



striping

signage

finishing touches

City officials say that the phased approach allows the city to start easing parking demand in the area while ensuring that the lot is fully completed before the official opening.

There are 83 parking spots on the east side of the property, and more parking is available on the north side of El Paso Boulevard.

During the soft opening, parking lot users are asked to stay aware of ongoing work and follow all signs.

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