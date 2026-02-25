City of Fountain's plan for new Wayfinding Signage System in running for award

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Fountain's Economic Development team recently put together a plan for a new Wayfinding Signage System.
The plan is now in the running for an award!
According to Downtown Colorado Inc., the city had less than 10% of the wayfinding signs it needed.
The $80,000 Wayfinding Signage System Plan aims to connect five diverse business districts along the Urban Renewal Area corridor. The plan also aims to integrate the following:
- multi-modal navigation
- universal design principles
- future-ready structural adaptability
The plan required coordination from the Colorado Department of Transportation, El Paso County and other regional partners to support pedestrian connectivity to the following:
- parks
- trails
- urban renewal districts
The team deployed more than 20 in-person pop-up survey stations across the city, which generated the following:
- more than 100 online responses
- 380 conversations
- more than 1,050 touchpoints
According to Downtown Colorado Inc., this resulted in a 10-year, $1.49 million phased implementation plan that aims to do the following:
- enhances safety and navigability for all travelers
- captures sales and customer traffic for local businesses
- strengthens Fountain's identity as a destination front-range growth community.
To help the City of Fountain win the People's Choice Award, click here.
___
Colorado Springs man discovers business using his home address without permission
A Colorado Springs man is sharing his story after he discovered someone registered a business to his home address without his permission.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.