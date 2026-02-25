City of Fountain's plan for new Wayfinding Signage System in running for award

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Fountain's Economic Development team recently put together a plan for a new Wayfinding Signage System.

City of Fountain

The plan is now in the running for an award!

City of Fountain

According to Downtown Colorado Inc., the city had less than 10% of the wayfinding signs it needed.

The $80,000 Wayfinding Signage System Plan aims to connect five diverse business districts along the Urban Renewal Area corridor. The plan also aims to integrate the following:



multi-modal navigation

universal design principles

future-ready structural adaptability

The plan required coordination from the Colorado Department of Transportation, El Paso County and other regional partners to support pedestrian connectivity to the following:



parks

trails

urban renewal districts

The team deployed more than 20 in-person pop-up survey stations across the city, which generated the following:



more than 100 online responses

380 conversations

more than 1,050 touchpoints

According to Downtown Colorado Inc., this resulted in a 10-year, $1.49 million phased implementation plan that aims to do the following:



enhances safety and navigability for all travelers

captures sales and customer traffic for local businesses

strengthens Fountain's identity as a destination front-range growth community.

