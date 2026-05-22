City of Fountain lifts all Fire Restrictions amid rainy weather

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Fountain has lifted the Fire Restriction, effective as of noon on Friday, May 22.

City officials cite improvements in weather conditions and reduced fire danger throughout the area, which has prompted the restrictions to be lifted.

Despite the restrictions being lifted, the Fountain Fire Department still asks the community to be safe when using outdoor fire pits, grills, etc.

For any questions regarding the city's fire department, visit the City of Fountain's website.

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