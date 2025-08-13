City of Colorado Springs' Trackchair Program expands with two new options

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department is expanding the Trackchair Program to include two new options: Ute Valley Park and Bluestem Prairie Open Space.

The city says the options will be available by October 2025.

“We are excited to offer more opportunities for everyone to explore and enjoy our amazing open spaces. This program enriches the outdoor experience for individuals of all abilities, ensuring that our amazing trails and open spaces are open to all who wish to discover the beauty of nature." Regional Parks Manager Scott Abbott

Earlier this year, the city expanded the program to include Red Rock Canyon Open Space and Blodgett Open Space.

The program launched in 2024 with 12 available reservations. Now, the city says that by the end of this season, the program will have expanded to more than 220 sessions in four different spaces.

Trackchairs are motorized chairs with "rear stability wheels, a four-point harness, dual port USB, and attendant control for volunteers."

City of Colorado Springs

The goal of the program is to expand accessibility so everyone can enjoy designated trails that aren't suitable for a regular wheelchair.

To learn more about this program or reserve a spot, visit the city's website.

