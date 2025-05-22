Trackchair program in Colorado Springs adds two new guided hike options, reservations now open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs announced on Thursday that they are now accepting free reservations for the city's Trackhair program.

The program is designed to give people with mobility issues access to the city's open spaces.

The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Department has also announced the inclusion of two new guided hikes daily at Red Rock Canyon Open Space and Blodgett Open Space.

Hikes will take place from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:00 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, and will alternate between the two spaces.

“We are pleased to be able to provide incredible recreational experiences to those with mobility challenges who otherwise, might not have the opportunity to connect with the amazing trails in our parks and open spaces."



“We are grateful for our partners and their funding to make parks more accessible to the entire Colorado Springs community.” Kim King, PRCS Assistant Director

The Trackchair is designed with "rear stability wheels, a four-point harness, dual port USB, and attendant control for volunteers or Park and Recreation staff to assist with maneuverability."

In collaboration with the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) and Therapeutic Recreation programs, this program aims to remove the barriers for people who have mobility issues in spaces that aren't suited for standard wheelchairs.

To make a reservation or learn more about the program, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.





