City of Colorado Springs repairs over 16,000 potholes; over 30,000 requests received

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs says it is listening to residents' concerns, announcing that city crews have repaired 16,400 potholes during a five-week "repair surge."

Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division manager Clint Brown held a press briefing to announce the initiative on Thursday morning.



You can watch the press conference in its entirety below:

According to the city, the work was done on more than 10,000 residential streets, averaging 700 potholes repaired a day.

They say this is a 60% increase in the city's normal repair pace. The surge also helped bring the total number of potholes repaired in 2026 to more than 60,000, a 56% increase compared to last year.

“Today is about local government delivering results."



"Our residents spoke, and we responded with a five-week pothole repair surge designed to accelerate repairs and aggressively address resident reports. These results happened because our Public Works crews worked tirelessly, and because hundreds of residents became partners by reporting potholes through GoCOS, our website, and other reporting tools.” Mayor Yemi Mobolade

Through the GoCOS platform, community members have submitted more than 30,000 requests, including 4,900 requests for pothole repairs. You can report potholes through GoCOS.

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