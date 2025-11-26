Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Colorado Springs releases parking specials this holiday season

Adam Knapik
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you're looking to head Downtown or to Old Colorado City this holiday season, the City of Colorado Springs has released a list of parking specials to help you save a few bucks on your trip.

City owned garages and lots, as well as metered spaces, will be free all day on the following dates:

  • Thanksgiving
  • Black Friday
  • Small Business Saturday
  • Christmas Eve
  • Christmas Day
  • New Year's Day

The city is also offering free garage parking on Saturday, December 6 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the Festival of Lights event.

Remember, metered parking is always free after 8 p.m., and garage parking is free every Sunday. For more information about parking rates and locations, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

___

____

