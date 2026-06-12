City of Colorado Springs Planning Department issues administrative approval for Project Taurus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs Planning Department has officially approved the Development Plan Modification application for Project Taurus.

The project is a proposed data center off of Garden of the Gods Road, and has been the source of debate for community members since its announcement in April 2026.

You can read the approval documents here.

Watch: Project Taurus data center debate continues

'The City Isn't Listening': Inside the Fight Over a New Data Center

The administrative approval has been granted to the company to use the existing industrial building and site improvements 21.96 acre site located at 1565 High Tech Way, which is located near the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road and Centennial Boulevard.

Now that the approval has been issued, which happened on Thursday, the deadline for an appeal request is 5 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026. Appeal request forms can be found here.

The city says that due to the public interest in the project, more details will be released next week.

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