City of Colorado Springs opens survey for Park System Master Plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs community members are invited to help shape the future of the city's trails through the Park System Master Plan.

The survey will help shape the future of the following city amenities:



parks

trails

open spaces

facilities

cultural services

The Vision Survey will set priorities for Colorado Springs parks, recreation and cultural services for the next 10 to 15 years. The survey follows the completion of the Park System Assessment, which focused on understanding community needs.

The city says the survey aims to focus on the following:



park maintenance

safety and comfort

trails

access

programming

future investments

“This is an important transition from understanding where we are today to deciding where we want to go as a community,” said Kim King, Acting Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director. “The Vision Survey gives residents a clear opportunity to help shape long-term priorities for parks, recreation, open space and cultural services as Colorado Springs continues to grow. We encourage everyone to take a few minutes to share their perspective and help guide the direction of the park system.”

The voluntary survey takes around six to eight minutes to complete. It is open from now until midnight on Friday, February 13.

To take the Vision Survey or to learn more about the Park System Master Plan, visit the City of Colorado Springs website.

