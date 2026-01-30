City of Colorado Springs named Silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs was awarded a Silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award.

The League of American Bicyclists awarded the city for its efforts to build better places for people to bike. The city has held this designation since 2008.

“We are proud to once again receive this Silver-level designation from the League of American Bicyclists,” said Kerry Childress, the City of Colorado Springs’ Multimodal Program Coordinator. “We are grateful at earning this distinction once again, and thank everyone on our staff, as well as our bicycle community and stakeholders, who helped us earn this award.”

The city joins more than 400 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better cycling. The award recognizes Colorado Springs for creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit all ages of the community.

Childress says the following key infrastructure enhancements completed over the last four years were noted in the application for the award:



Seven and a half new linear miles of bike lanes were installed, and 18 miles of enhanced bike lanes.

In 2025, the Pikes Peak Avenue Bike Boulevard was initiated, including safety intersection improvements, a pilot bike permeable median, and the City’s first bike box, located at South Walnut Street and Colorado Avenue.

A new bike lane on West Woodmen Road, on the north side of the roadway. This project includes a bike climbing lane for the steep upgrade.

Three new pedestrian signals at trail crossings on Shooks Run Trail at Uintah Street, Rock Island Trail at Murray Boulevard, and Cottonwood Creek at Dublin Boulevard.

A new refuge island at the Douglas Creek Trail crossing at Flying W Ranch Road.



“Building better places to bike is a shared effort,” said Bill Nesper, Executive Director of the League of American Bicyclists. “The communities recognized here are part of a growing national movement, taking practical steps to support bicycling as a safe, accessible, and valuable part of everyday life.”

The city says this round of awards includes around 80 new and renewing awardees.

According to the city, more than 900 communities have applied for recognition from the BFC program, which aims to make biking better for communities.

The award process considers the following elements:



bike infrastructure

efforts around adult and youth bike education

encouragement through events

evaluation mechanisms

To learn more about the BFC program, click here.

___

A local restaurant's post about dining and dashing is raising alarm bells CSPD says an officer is looking into these situations, but they ask if any restaurant or bar is a victim of a dine-and-dash around mid-January to report it online or through their non-emergency line. A local restaurant's post about dining and dashing is raising alarm bells

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.