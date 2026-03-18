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City of Colorado Springs hosting free workshop for renters' rights

New renters' rights go into effect as Governor Polis ends temporary protections tied to pandemic
KOAA News 5
SB21-173 was signed into law by Governor Jared Polis in June, and went into effect on October 1, 2021.
New renters' rights go into effect as Governor Polis ends temporary protections tied to pandemic
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COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Colorado Springs is hosting a free workshop on Tuesday, March 24, for renters to learn about their rights.

The workshop will cover;

  • navigating leases
  • repairs
  • deposits
  • eviction rules

Community members will also have the opportunity to learn about landlord-tenant laws, housing-related conflicts, and community resources.

It will run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Penrose Library (20 N. Cascade Ave., Columbine Room B) and online.

To register or join the meeting online, visit the City of Colorado Springs website. While registration is not necessary, registered participants will receive a copy of the presentation and a recording of the workshop.

Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area

Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area.

Marksheffel apartment proposal

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