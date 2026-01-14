City of Colorado Springs adopts proclamation recognizing Korean American Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — January 13 marks Korean American Day in the United States. The City of Colorado Springs adopted a proclamation recognizing the day citywide.

More than 20 years ago, the U.S. Senate and House passed unanimous resolutions supporting Korean American Day.

The day honors the first Korean immigrants who arrived in the United States in 1903 and recognizes the contributions Korean Americans have made to communities nationwide.

According to the city, Korean is the most commonly spoken language after English and Spanish.

