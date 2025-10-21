City hosting listening session for future of Meadows Park Community Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade wants to hear from neighbors about what to do next with the Meadows Park Community Center.

The community center is now closed as part of budget cuts to address a multi-million dollar shortfall.

Wednesday night, the mayor is holding a listening session with Councilmembers Nancy Henjum and Kimberly Gold at the Meadows Park Community Center, which is located in the Stratton Meadow area on South El Paso Avenue.

City leaders want to hear from community members before making final decisions about the future of the facility.

The session starts at 6:30 p.m.

___

Colorado Springs residents file petition to recall Councilman Tom Bailey Colorado Springs residents have filed a petition to recall District 2 City Councilman Tom Bailey, just six months after he took office. Colorado Springs residents file petition to recall Councilman Tom Bailey

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.