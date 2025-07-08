City Council votes to lease City Auditorium to local venue manager

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs City Council voted to lease the City Auditorium to a local venue manager. It was passed unanimously.
The building, which is located in Downtown Colorado Springs, was commissioned in 1923.
A Colorado Springs native and concert promoter wants to restore the venue through his company, AVA Presents.
The auditorium would transform into a 'bridge venue,' which is larger than local bars but smaller than major arenas.
The restoration would preserve historic elements, including Depression-era artwork and Latin inscription above the stage that reads 'For The Use Of The City And The Glory Of The People.'
