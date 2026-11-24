COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) — A local fire district is expanding to include a new training center.

Cimarron Hills Fire Protection District announced it has bought and opened a fire and emergency services training facility. This purchase means CHFD will now operate out of two fire stations and the training center. Those locations are Station 1 - 1885 Peterson Road, Station 2 - 1015 Valley Street (Headquarters), and Training Center - 6365 East Platte Avenue.

Before this training center, CHFD would train at the Air Force Academy, Black Forest Rescue, and Fort Carson.

Firefighters say the training center includes at newly constructed 17,000 square foot building with offices, a large training classroom, and a large warehouse space. They say this warehouse space will allow training to happen year-round, as well as help store the department fleet and the wildland program.

In April 2027, the district will add a 3-story burn tower to the center for training.

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