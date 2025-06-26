Cimarron Hills Fire Department extinguish shed fire Wednesday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cimarron Hills Fire Department extinguished a detached shed fire Wednesday afternoon near Eastridge Dog Park.

The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. on Poteae Circle.

The department says the fire was out within 20 minutes.

___

____

