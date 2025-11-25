Christmas tree permits available from Pike-San Isabel National Forests

COLORADO (KOAA) — Christmas tree permits for the Pike-San Isabel National Forests are now available. These permits let you and your family pick and choose your own tree from designated cutting areas.

This is to help improve the forest's health by thinning densely populated areas. These areas do not have a specific Christmas tree permit quota, meaning they will not sell out.

You can buy a permit online here, or in person at the Pike-San Isabel National Forests offices in the following ranger districts:



Pikes Peak

South Park

Salida

Leadville

San Carlos

