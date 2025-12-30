Chimney expert warns Colorado Springs residents about fireplace safety hazards

COLORADO SPRINGS — With colder temperatures in Tuesday’s forecast, it's a busy time of year for chimney sweeps. Chimneys are often a part of the house that people don't think about every day, but are crucial to keep the home safe and warm.

"It's an orifice to the outside," said Curry Cast, owner of Topcat Chimney Service .

As temperatures drop, more and more people will begin to use their fireplaces.

d

"It's something you want to maintain and keep clean even if you do not use it regularly," Cast said.

Cast has been climbing roofs and sweeping chimneys since he was 15 years old. He said in all of his years on the job, the most bizarre thing he has found in a chimney was a family of raccoons.

"Oh, it has to be the family of raccoons, for sure. A whole big family of a mama raccoon and five babies. That was probably the pretty craziest thing," Cast said.

Curry Cast

He says finding animals nesting inside is a common occurrence.

"We will find birds, squirrels, all kinds of nuisances inside the chimney," Cast said.

Weird moments like that are a part of Cast's job, but so is keeping people's homes safe.

"Carbon monoxide fumes and embers and sparks getting into areas that they shouldn't, it could be a real major hazard for the home," Cast said.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that before starting a fire, you should check your chimney and fireplace. They recommend having a chimney sweep brush out your chimney to remove creosote. Creosote is a form of tar created by the burning of wood that can cause unwanted fires.

Curry Cast

Cast said he recently cleaned out a chimney that was full of creosote.

"Creosote is a big problem," Cast said.

Curry Cast

He says when starting a fire at home, make sure your flue is open. It's a part of the chimney that allows the smoke to pass through it and be released outside.

Other tips are to use dry firewood logs, don't burn trash or other items in your fireplace and afterwards always make sure to clean out and dispose of your ashes safely.

"When you clean out the ashes, it's very important that you dispose of them properly, making sure they're in a steel or a stainless steel bucket and placed outside in an area that can't catch on fire," Cast said.

He says routine inspections are the best way to keep the chimney clean and protect your home when it gets cold. Cast said if you have questions, you can call Topcat Chimney Service at 719-434-2344 or visit their website to learn more.

___

Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky AAA study found that about one-third of drivers don’t slow down or move over when a vehicle is on the side of the road, leading to increased danger and lives lost. Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.