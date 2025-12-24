Children's Hospital Colorado shares holiday photos of babies staying in the NICU

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Children's Hospital Colorado is sharing photos of babies staying in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) dressed in their holiday best.
This year's annual photos even had a set of twins preparing to celebrate their first Christmas.
The photo event aims to help families celebrate milestones and feel more at home during the holidays.
The photo event is thanks to the hospital's Celebration Committee, which is made up of the following:
- a group of NICU nurses
- child life specialists
- support staff
