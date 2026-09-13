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Children's Hospital Colorado hosting virtual town hall on youth mental health

Children's Hospital Colorado
KOAA
Children's Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus<br/>
Children's Hospital Colorado
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Children's Hospital Colorado is hosting a virtual town hall Monday focusing on youth mental health.

The event is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to the public. The event will include conversations on youth mental health, suicide, warning signs and resources.

Three panelists will be at the event:

  • Lisa Horowitz, PhD, MPH, director of suicide prevention and hospital-based services research
  • Beau Carubia, MD, section head of hospital-based intensive services with the Pediatric Mental Health Institute
  • Lauren Gallanis, PhD, clinical director of consult crisis and emergency department psych services

Those who would like to attend can reserve a spot online.

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