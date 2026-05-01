Child recovering after riding a bike in front of a truck after school says CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department says a child is recovering in the hospital after a crash involving a truck on Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred outside Turman Elementary School on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to officers on scene, the investigation revealed that the driver of that truck was following the school zone speed limit when the child rode into the truck's path around 3:30 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

CSPD says that this is a solid reminder to remain vigilant around schools, stating, "had speeding been involved, this situation could have ended tragically".

No charges have been filed, according to police.

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