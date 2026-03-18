Cheyenne Mountain Zoo voted #2 best in the country for second consecutive year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After weeks of voting, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (CMZoo) has been voted the second-best zoo in the country, for the second year in a row!

CMZoo tied for its highest ranking ever.

According to the USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2026, these are the top ten best zoos in the country;

1. Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium (Omaha, Nebraska)

2. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

3. Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden (Cincinnati, Ohio)

4. Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens (Jacksonville, Florida)

5. Brevard Zoo (Melbourne, Florida)

6. Saint Louis Zoo (St. Louis, Missouri)

7. San Antonio Zoo (San Antonio, Texas)

8. North Carolina Zoo (Asheboro, North Carolina)

9. The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens (Palm Desert, California)

10. Sedgwick County Zoo (Wichita, Kansas)

In addition to being voted second-best in the country, CMZoo was also voted second for Best Zoo Membership, and the zoo's home for animals native to the Rocky Mountain region, Rocky Mountain Wild, was voted second-best Best Zoo Exhibit

"This is a remarkable year for us."



"We’re excited to celebrate 100 years of growth in animal care, conservation, education and community. Later this year, we’ll open the International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffe, and being recognized by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards is a reflection of our community’s dedication and passion. Every day, our supporters inspire us to keep pushing for excellence, and moments like this help remind us why we do what we do. We’re grateful to everyone who makes Cheyenne Mountain Zoo such a special place for the community. Thanks for your ongoing support." Bob Chastain, president & CEO of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The zoo is also celebrating its 100th year in 2026, and will be upgrading its world-famous giraffe herd's home, which will include a 12,000 square-foot International Center for the Care and Conservation of Giraffe and a 25% increased to their outdoor space.

The grand opening date will be released at a later time.

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