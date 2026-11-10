Cheyenne Mountain Zoo to welcome two 7-month-old moose calves this week

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said that two 7-month-old rescued Alaska moose calves will arrive in Colorado Springs later this week.

According to zoo officials, the two "leggy, outgoing, and fluffy-eared" moose calves have been under the care of The Alaska Zoo, which rescued the calves earlier this year.

It's not clear the background for the two calves. The female's mother was either killed by a vehicle collision or a human-wildlife confilict, and the young calf was rescued by wildlife authorities. The male was separated from his mother and twin and failed to reunite.

They were both likely only days or weeks old at the time, and the female received around-the-clock care for weeks.

Officials at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo are working to babyproof the moose yard for their arrival, and they should be visible for guests by this weekend.

“The female is very confident and outgoing,” Communications & Marketing Director Rachel Wright said in a statement. “Because they’re still small and it’s safe to share space with them under certain limitations, Heidi and I met them up-close at The Alaska Zoo. When they came out from their barn, they both immediately trotted up to us to see if we had snacks for them. She is much bigger than the male, and her investigation came with a very enthusiastic boop.”

“He’s got an adorable goofy face, and the sweetest demeanor,” Communications Manager Heidi Lopez added in a statement. “He kept nudging me and licking me while we were trying to film them, which I didn’t mind at all. It’s clear The Alaska Zoo team has helped these calves learn that people are safe, and that’s going to make them wonderful ambassadors for their relatives in the wild. We fell in love with the calves immediately, and I’m sure the Colorado Springs community is going to do the same. “

The calves have not yet been named.

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