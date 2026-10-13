Cheyenne Mountain Zoo mourns loss of Kimba, 48-year-old African elephant who arrived in 1981

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is remembering the incredible life of Kimba, a 48-year-old African elephant who passed away this week.

According to zoo officials, Kimba was considered geriatric for an African elephant and was the second oldest in the zoo's herd of aging female elephants.

Officials said that Kima had occasionally dealt with lethargy and decreased appetite at times, but starting having more off days recently.

"Despite receiving dedicated care and treatments that helped previously, this time Kimba did not recover to the quality of health she deserved. Kimba’s care team made the emotionally difficult and compassionate decision to humanely euthanize her, surrounded by her trusted care team, on Mon., Oct. 12," the zoo said in a statement.

Kimba came to the CMZoo in 1981 at just three years long with her lifelong bestie, Lucky, who is now 46 and still living at the CMZoo.

“Kimba was the first elephant I trained in a shared space, back when sharing space was the standard practice,” Ilana Cobban, elephant care manager at CMZoo, said in a statement. “She weighed 11,000 pounds at the time, and I was all of five-feet-and-five-inches tall. She was just massive, and she taught me so much about elephant behavior and how to work with them as individuals.

More than 13 years ago, the zoo decided to develop the specialized staff, housing and expertise to care for the aging elephants. It even built what it calls a "retirement community" for the elephants, allowing them to flourish.

"Kimba spent her Last Best Day on Sunday doing her favorite things. She and Lucky enjoyed hours together in the vacation yard, soaking up the sunshine and grazing on grass. Kimba was surrounded by her devoted animal care team, including several keepers who had cared for her for more than 20 years. Though her absence will be deeply felt, the lessons she shared with us over the years will remain an important part of her legacy," the zoo said in a statement.

Kimba's herdmates were given access to her shortly after her passing to help them process the loss, according to the zoo. The team will continue to monitor her best friend, Lucky, closely, along with the entire herd.

"When Lucky shows the team she’s ready, they will offer her social opportunities with other members of the herd," the zoo said.

You can read more on the zoo's tribute here.

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