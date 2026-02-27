Cheyenne Mountain Zoo grizzly has successful surgery, cancerous mass removed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says Emmett the grizzly bear successfully underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mass at the base of his tail.

The zoo posted the video below on Thursday, saying Emmett did well under anesthesia. They also say they were able to remove the mass, along with most of his tail.

The zoo says according to an advanced ultrasound, there was no evidence that the cancer had spread.

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

The zoo added that Emmett is recovering well and will be spending the next few days resting in his den.

