Changing with the seasons: amid sales tax revenue shortfall, Monument businesses prep for fall and winter

MONUMENT, Colo. (KOAA) — Monument business owners say they're pivoting their strategies to accommodate changing customer spending habits while preparing for the challenges that come with shorter days and colder weather.

Micaela Cimino, owner of Bella Art & Frame in Monument, has noticed shifts in customer purchasing patterns during her nearly one year of operating the longtime art gallery.

"The trend seems to be not for big purchases. We've been bringing in a lot more prints, a lot more reproductions which are more affordable," said Cimino.

A Monument native who returned home to raise her daughter with her husband, Cimino acquired the gallery through a connection with her former high school art teacher.

"How we got this gallery is my high school art teacher called and said it's for sale, so those relationships have carried me throughout my life," said Cimino.

Despite the town's financial challenges, Cimino says weather patterns don't necessarily dictate foot traffic at her business.

"We've had very snowy cold days where we're busy, and we've had really beautiful days when we're really quiet," said Cimino.

She anticipates sales will slow following the holiday season, prompting her to stock more affordable options for customers.

"We've had to adjust," said Cimino.

At Local Landing, owner Angie Cannon says the colder months actually benefit her establishment.

"We tend to pick up in the colder months because everyone's looking to be close and looking for something warm," said Cannon.

Cannon, who aims to make every customer feel welcome, hasn't observed significant changes in how much patrons spend on food and drinks, though she acknowledges business fluctuates.

"We want everyone to feel like a local, we treat everyone like a local," said Cannon.

The weather conditions in Monument present unique challenges for businesses compared to other areas.

"Especially up here in Monument where the weather is more treacherous, it's a different climate up here, so that plays a factor in it as well," said Cannon.

Both business owners say they plan to remain open even during severe winter weather conditions.

