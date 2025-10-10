Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Challenger flag from 1986 disaster finds permanent home in Colorado Springs

Artifact survived shuttle explosion that killed seven astronauts, will be housed at Challenger Learning Center
The Challenger Space Shuttle taking off
The Challenger Learning Center
The Challenger Space Shuttle taking off
Posted

A flag that survived the Challenger space shuttle explosion in 1986 will be permanently displayed at the Challenger Learning Center in Colorado Springs, offering visitors a tangible connection to one of NASA's most tragic moments.

The flag was among the few intact items recovered from the debris after the shuttle exploded 73 seconds into its mission, killing all seven astronauts aboard. The artifact has been in the care of retired Air Force officer Dr. Parris Neal for more than 30 years.

"I believe that some divine intervention occurred. You can call it a miracle. You can call it coincidence. But I think it's more than that," Neal said.

1986 Boy Scout Troop 514 at Arlington National Cemetery with the Challenger Flag

The flag's journey to space began with Boy Scout Troop 514 from Monument. When the scouts saw the flag, it didn't initially impress them.

"The boys saw the flag and said nice flag. But it wasn't particularly exciting to them. It just appeared to be another flag. So Major Tolbert said, 'well, what if we try to get our flag flown into space?'," Neal said, "The boys got very excited and so they went through the process of applying to NASA to have it flown in space."

After the disaster, recovery crews pulled the crew cabin from the ocean floor and found the flag in remarkable condition.

The debris recovered from the explosion, photo courtesy of Parris Neal

"They had pulled up the crew cab from the bottom of the ocean. And there they recovered the flag. And the flag was unstained. Unmarked. In pristine condition," Neal said.

The flag's survival was thanks to a protective mylar bag that kept it safe during the explosion and subsequent ocean recovery.

Ron Bush, president and CEO of the Challenger Learning Center, said housing the artifact is deeply meaningful for the organization.

"It's hard to put into words what it means to have such a remarkable story and such an important piece of history," Bush said, "To be a Challenger Learning Center where we try and carry on the vision of that crew."

The center educates students about space exploration. Visitors entering through the front door will now see the seven astronauts memorialized alongside the Challenger flag.

The public can view the flag this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at the Challenger Learning Center. Visitors will also participate in lessons similar to those Christa McAuliffe, the teacher aboard the Challenger mission, would have taught to her students.

The event is free to the public.

The seven astronauts who were on the Challenger, photo courtesy of the Challenger Learning Center

