Centennial Elementary teacher amongst top 8 finalist for '2026 Colorado Teacher of the Year.'

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Emily Gaytan, a teacher at Centennial Elementary, is one of only eight educators statewide selected as a finalist for the 2026 Teacher of the Year Award. Known for her dedication to student success and her unique approach to teaching, Gaytan has gained recognition for creating an environment where students thrive both academically and personally.

For Prince Armstrong, a second-grade student at Centennial Elementary, Gaytan’s influence is unforgettable. Reflecting on his first-grade year, Armstrong remembers Gaytan not only for her kindness but for her commitment to his safety and growth. “She works hard and she’s nice; she keeps us safe,” Armstrong shared.

Now in second grade, Armstrong continues to carry the lessons he learned in Gaytan’s classroom. “Mistakes help us learn, and she trusts you not to give up. She believes in you,” he said. “Even when we’re stuck on something, she trusts you to never give up.”

Armstrong's appreciation of Gaytan's teaching reflects the core values she strives to instill in her students: resilience, perseverance, and a belief in their own potential.

Before entering the education field, Gaytan served in the United States Army as a military police officer, where she also taught the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program. Her experience in the military profoundly shaped her approach to teaching.

“Serving my country taught me discipline and resilience. It taught me to show up with a purpose every day and to always give my best,” Gaytan explained. This mindset became central to her teaching philosophy when she made the decision to retire from the military and transition into education.

“Let’s give education a shot,” Gaytan said. “So, I went and got my degree in early childhood education and started working here at Centennial in 2020.”

Since then, she has taught both kindergarten and first grade, consistently applying the life lessons she learned in the military to help her students grow into confident, capable learners.

“I'm just serving in a different way, and I think that's what I've been called to do, is to serve people.”

Out of over 400 applicants across 109 districts and 22 semifinalists, Gaytan was selected as one of the top eight finalists for the 2026 Teacher of the Year Award.

The nomination came as a complete surprise to her. “I was not expecting it,” Gaytan recalled. “My principal kept a very big secret from me. I was surprised when everyone came in. I was at a loss for words.”

For Armstrong and other students who have benefited from Gaytan's leadership, her recognition is well deserved. “I want her to stay here so she can learn [teach] us more,” Armstrong expressed, emphasizing how much her presence in the classroom means to him and his peers.

The winner of the 2026 Colorado Teacher of the Year Award will be announced in the coming weeks. The prize includes a trip to NASA’s Space Camp, as well as the opportunity to join the Colorado Education Commissioner’s Teacher Cabinet.

This advisory group consists of 23 teachers from across the state who collaborate to share ideas and insights that can benefit schools and districts statewide.

Regardless of the outcome, Gaytan’s influence in the classroom will continue to shape the lives of her students for years to come.

“I'm going to be a lifelong learner. I just finished my master's degree, and I plan to continue my education, and stay in education. Just try to make an impact and be a voice for educators for as long as I can,” Said Gaytan.

