Celebrating the 149th anniversary of Colorado becoming the 38th state

COLORADO (KOAA) — Happy Colorado Day! It's the 149th anniversary of Colorado becoming the 38th state. In 1876, President Ulysses S. Grant proclaimed Colorado had entered the union.

Colorado is known as the "Centennial State" because 1876 was the 100th year of the United States. According to History Colorado, it took 17 years and five attempts for Colorado to join the union.

In order to celebrate, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering free entry to all Colorado state parks on Monday, August 4.

