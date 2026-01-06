CDPHE offering free radon test kits, encouraging residents to reduce cancer risk

COLORADO (KOAA) — Colorado Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed January National Radon Action Month to encourage community members to reduce their risk of radon-induced lung cancer.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas with no color, odor or taste, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

CDPHE is urging Coloradans to test their homes using a free radon test kit.

According to CDPHE, radon easily enters homes and buildings through crack in foundations. Homeowners and renters who spend a lot of time in a basement are more susceptible to health effects from radon exposure.

CDPHE says the best way to protect against radon is to perform a test of your home. They encourage all Colorado homeowners to do so. Homeowners who have radon mitigation systems should retest their homes every two years.

Radon mitigation systems can reduce levels in any home. If you can't afford one, Colorado offers a Low-Income Radon Mitigation Assistance program to homeowners who qualify through an application process. For more information about the program, visit CDPHE's website.

“We want Coloradans to take steps to reduce their risk of radon exposure,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Executive Director of CDPHE. “Through our free testing program, we’re helping ensure every homeowner can identify potential radon issues. And with our Low-Income Radon Mitigation Assistance program, we’re removing financial barriers so families can take action to protect their health and well-being.”

According to CDPHE, radon is responsible for around 21,000 deaths each year in the United States. They also say in Colorado, half of homes exceed the EPA action level for radon, meaning they should be mitigated.

Last year, CDPHE says they distributed more than 12,500 free radon test kits. They also say they mitigated more than 200 homes.

To order a free radon test kit, visit CDPHE's website.

___

Colorado Springs woman introduces plan to help solve car camping With controversy over vehicle camping still simmering in Colorado Springs, one woman is trying a new approach. She's proposing a safe parking plan. Colorado Springs woman introduces plan to help solve car camping

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.